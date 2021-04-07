Advertisement

QC’s Liberté Educational Consulting helps parents be advocates with United Way grant

The non-profit received grant money from United Way’s United for Equity fund.
Liberte Educational Consulting will host Parent University, funded by the United for Equity...
Liberte Educational Consulting will host Parent University, funded by the United for Equity Grant.
By Jenna Jackson
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, (KWQC) - Being news to the Quad Cities, Yamiley Jean-Simon wanted to make a difference. Her background in education is helping her do just that.

Jean-Simon founded Liberté Educational Consulting.

“A lot of parents were asking me for advice. How do I support my student? How do I get my student help in the special ed industry? And even when I wasn’t working in a school district, even schools I had worked in in the past, were calling me saying, hey, can you come do a professional development for us, because you were great when you were here. So it kind of just sparked the fire to start a consulting slash educational teaching for advocacy for parents and that’s how it was born. So we not only help parents as far as helping them advocate for their students but also we put on professional development for schools and school districts.”

According to the organization’s Facebook page, “Liberté Educational Consulting is a leader in providing Special Education Consulting and Advocacy Services, as well as personally curated professional development to families, agencies, educators, and school districts.”

In February 2021, The United Way announced 25 local organizations would be awarded $275,000 in grants as part of the United for Equity fund to “help reduce and prevent racial inequities in education, income and health.”

Liberté Educational Consulting received $4,999. Jean Simon says that money will go towards a new program, Parent University. “Parent University is essentially a series of webinars that Liberte will be presenting throughout summer and all the way up to the school year,” says Jean-Simon. “The topics can range from, my child is struggling in school, how can I help them? Or, I have a middle schooler who’s going into high school, how can I ensure that they’re ready? So we ultimately want to arm parents with the knowledge that they need so they can be better advocates and partners with the schools so that their students can have better outcomes.”

Jean-Simon says the grant will help fund the online platform for parents to view the Parent University webinars.

“Parents who are obviously working or simply don’t have time to drop everything that they’re doing to sit in front of a laptop or computer to watch a webinar, we’re going to make sure they’re hosted in a friendly, hosting service so they can access it at any time, day, night, a year down the line, whenever. And so it’s going to be like a library they can just click on the topic that they want and watch it without sifting through multiple Youtube videos and getting lost in the shuffle.”

