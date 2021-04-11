Rock Falls mayoral election separated by one vote

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Falls mayoral election is separated by one vote.

Incumbent Mayor William Wescott is down by 403 votes to 404 votes against Alderman Rodney Kleckler.

“This is as close as anything I’ve ever seen. Or ever want to see,” Whiteside County Clerk Dana Nelson said.

The results from Tuesday’s election are still unofficial as there is a two week waiting period for any vote by mail ballots to return to the county. Those ballots are eligible as long as they were postmarked by election day.

We’re going to wait that two week period and then we’ll do the canvas,” Nelson said.

According to Nelson, five vote by mail ballots from the Rock Falls area have not been returned yet, which could ultimately change the winner.

Mayor Wescott said he plans to wait for the official results and then decide whether or not to request a recount. He said his experience proves the importance one vote can make in an election.

“One vote makes a difference. You don’t see too many of the situations we find ourselves in here, but it certainly does matter because 404, 403 is one vote,” Mayor Wescott said, “Voting is important and now I can say I’ve been in something that proves that.”

According to law, if the election were to result in a tie, a coin would be flipped to declare a winner.

