Strawberry Stampede returns to Long Grove for races, family reunions

LONG GROVE, Iowa (KWQC) - Over the weekend, hundreds of racers ages zero to 14 gathered in Long Grove to race in the quarter-mile and mile-long races. This comes after 2020′s Stampede was greatly altered to fit COVID-19 restrictions.

Race Director Scott Hoag was surprised by the 2021 turnout.

“300 is always the minimum goal, the record for this race is 359, we have about 330,” Hoag said, “I have to be honest I wasn’t expecting 300 because we’re still in the pandemic but the families they wanted to come to Long Grove.”

Beyond the races, Hoag was thrilled to see people return home.

“It’s overwhelming, I’ve been doing this a lot of years but today is a special year- we have a special theme this year, the year of the family and it’s fitting for coming together, coming back together and it just brings a tear to my eye just seeing everyone,” Hoag said, “It’s kind of like a family reunion, we haven’t seen them in a couple of years.”

“We have some from Texas today, and sometimes we have them from Colorado, they come from all over, they have roots here, they come back to Long Grove,” Hoag said.

The event also provided support for non-profits in the area like the Civic League.

“The civic league was a group established in the 50s and we run the community building and so it’s not city-owned, we are in charge of its maintenance and everything,” Festival Director Joni Kuehl-Schneider“Most of the people providing food and such are our local non-profit groups so this is one of their main fundraisers of the year.”

Hoag hopes to see more people out at next year’s festival.

“If you missed out this year, come back next year on the second Sunday in June, in Long Grove, Iowa,” Hoag said.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.