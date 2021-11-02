‘Oh, What Fun!’: the Kwik Star Festival of Trees is back in person

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Kwik Star Festival of Trees is back in person at the River Center from Nov. 20 to 28.

The Quad City Arts said this year’s theme, ‘Oh, What Fun!’ brings the magic of the holiday season to life in its newly designed Festival Village, complete with the Tree of Lights as the focal point of the main town square.

Festival of Trees features a spectacular display of over 150 designer trees, rooms, hearth and homes, wreaths, gingerbread creations and other holiday gift shop items that are all sold to raise money for Quad City Arts in support of local arts programs through the Quad Cities.

This fun-filled event for all ages will continue to feature all the familiar attractions and special events that many have come to know and love with some new twists, including designer selfie stations throughout the event, online bidding for designer displays, a silent disco after party and a new Mad-Hatter style Sunday brunch, Quad City Arts said.

The 29th Annual Holiday Parade will take place in downtown Davenport at 10 a.m. Nov. 20 and will air live on KWQC-TV6. This free event features giant helium character balloons, including the debut of Optimus Prime, Animal from the Muppets, the Cheshire Cat and more, along with pageant queens, dance groups, floats, marching bands and of course your chance to see Santa.

The procession will begin at 3rd Street and Pershing Avenue and will go west to Scott Street, turn left and make its way back east on 2nd Street, and finish at 2nd Street and Iowa Avenue.

Don’t forget to stop by the free Hot Cocoa and Coffee tent sponsored by MetroNet before you make your way down the parade route. Co-title sponsors of the holiday parade are Arconic, John Deere, Regional Development Authority and KWQC-TV6.

New this year, Festival of Trees is going cashless and general admission tickets are now available for purchase online, the Quad City Arts said. There will be a FAST PASS lane for all prepaid admission tickets at the admissions gates.

Tickets are available for purchase at the doors during Festival hours, $10 for adults, $3 for children ages 2-10, and $6 for seniors 60+. All IHMVCU Members can enjoy BOGO General Admission.

Discounted adult general admission tickets are available at all Quad City area Kwik Star locations, now through Nov. 15.

Also, new this year will be mobile bidding, available for Designer Displays on Nov. 20, the QR code or URL will allow you to browse over 70 designer displays and place abid. With every dollar going back to the Quad City Arts supports arts programs across the Quad Cities, Quad City Arts said in its ‘Exclusive guide to the Festival of Trees.’

For more information or to purchase tickets visit: www.qcfestivaloftrees.com or call 309-793-1213.

Quad City Arts said volunteers are still needed to help create the magic of the Festivals of Trees, they said in a media release. When you sign up for a shift you receive a free admission ticket to come back and visit again. To register visit: www.qcfestivaloftrees.com/volunteer.

Quad City Arts said in accordance with CDC recommendations, masks are highly encouraged for all visitors at this event.

“We continue to keep the health and safety of our community at the forefront, and any updates can be found on our website,” Quad City Arts said in a media release.

Special Events:

Nov. 19: Premiere Party

Nov. 20: FREE Holiday Parade

Nov. 21: NEW! A Rather Curious Brunch / Teddy Bear Tea

Nov. 23: SugarPlum Ball

Nov. 24: Celebrity Lunch

General Admission Days and Hours

Nov.18: Santa’s Special Stars Private Tours

Nov. 19: Silver Bell Social Senior Event, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Nov. 20: Festival Opens to Public 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Nov. 21: 10 a.m.-8p.m. Military Day $2 off all admission tickets for military families with military ID (Immediate family of military member only)

Nov. 22: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Nov. 23: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Nov. 24: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Nov. 25: CLOSED Thanksgiving Day

Nov. 26: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Nov. 27: 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Family Day $1 off all admission / Festival After Dark 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. ($10 upcharge with paid admission)

Nov. 28: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Santa’s hours differ from regular general admission and will be available at: www.qcfestivaloftrees.com

