I-74 bike and pedestrian path opening delayed to spring 2022

By KWQC Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The new bicycle and pedestrian path on the Interstate 74 bridge delayed its public opening to spring.

The City of Moline said in a media release, the bridge general contractor and the cities of Moline and Bettendorf decided to wait until the spring, despite construction on the path expected to wrap up in the next several weeks.

“We know many are eagerly awaiting the new path,” said communications and outreach coordinator for the I-74 project I-74 Bridge Project Kristina Kuehling. “Construction is anticipated to be completed in the next several weeks, however, after careful consideration, the path will remain closed until the spring.”

The public works staff in Moline and Bettendorf consulted on the decision, the City of Moline said.

The city public works staff decided they will determine the most effective and safe snow and ice removal methods on the path throughout the winter, without the complications of public access, the City of Moline said.

“It’s very likely there will be a bit of a learning curve on a completely new structure like this, and the safety of all pedestrians and bicyclists is our priority,” Kuehling said. “We apologize for the inconvenience, but we know that when the path is opened, it will be a wonderful way to explore the Quad Cities just in time for spring events.”

