Moline receives nearly $405,000 after falling victim to phishing scam

City of Moline receives nearly $405,000 back after Dec. 2020 phishing scam.
City of Moline receives nearly $405,000 back after Dec. 2020 phishing scam.(MGN Online)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) - The City of Moline announced Tuesday it had received $404,764.59 from its cyber liability insurance carrier, Tokio Marine HCC.

This comes after City leaders announced the City was a victim of a phishing scam which resulted in two fraudulent wire transfers totaling $421,119.86 in December 2020.

According to a press release, the FBI and U.S. Secret Service initially helped Moline recover $6,355.30. The new payment of $404,764.59 is the remainder of the money, minus a $10,000 deductible.

Following the incident, city leaders established several new protocols, including one in which the IT Department will send out fake phishing emails to employees. If an employee opens the email, that person will receive training on how to spot scams.

