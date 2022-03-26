Country Style Ice Cream Celebrates 75 Years

Moline, Ill. (KWQC) - Back in 1947, Country Style Ice Cream opened it’s first doors to the Quad Cities. 75 years later it’s expanded to five stores bringing soft serve ice cream, malts, and shakes to all of the Quad Cities.

Customers approached the small ice cream shop well before the scheduled 1:00 p.m. opening in anticipation of getting a sweet treat that transports them back to their childhood and gives them a trip down memory lane. Franchisee Cristina Sanchez loves seeing the loyal customers come back year in and year out.

“They have this nostalgic feeling of coming up to the window as a little kid,” Sanchez said. “They want to continue that tradition and have that loyalty to us and then they keep coming every year. And its every season you see the same customers that come back.”

One customer travelled nearly two thousand miles to get their hands on a Butterfinger shake from the Quad City staple. A current resident of San Diego, CA and former Quad City resident came back to her old stomping grounds for that sweet taste of childhood.

“I still come back and visit every year,” Peggy DiMercurio said. “I’ve come to this location ever since I was a kid.”

While 75 years is quite the milestone, Country Style Ice Cream continues to look toward the future with the modern needs of ice cream lovers in mind. Country Style recently purchased a catering van to allow them to cater events such as graduations and weddings.

For now, the summer season kicks off and the crew at Country Style is prepared to bring those nostalgic memories coming no matter what.

“We could have a line to the back of the park,” manager Selita Wickersham said. “And I”m like alright guys lets do this, what can I get you, who’s next?”

Later on this year in July, Country Style will be hosting a celebration of the 75 years of ice cream. TV6 will continue to update this as more information becomes available.

