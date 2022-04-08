Advertisement

Red Cross asking for COVID-19 antibody blood test

By KWQC Staff
Apr. 8, 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Red Cross is testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies, again.

The Red Cross said this started again in March when COVID-19 cases were high.

If you have been exposed to the virus or have taken the vaccine you may have antibodies that can help current COVID-19 patients, the Red Cross said.

“Some clinical trial data showed that patients who are immunocompromised could benefit from COVID-19 convalescent plasma,” Brian Williams, Regional Communications Manager said. “So with that in mind, we are testing all blood donations for those COVID-19 antibodies.”

The results of an antibody test will be available within a week or two after a blood donation, the Red Cross said.

The Red Cross said appointments can be made to donate blood on the Red Cross website or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

