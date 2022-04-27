I-74 bike and pedestrian path to open by end of April

QUAD CITIES, Ill. & Iowa (KWQC) - The I-74 bike and pedestrian path is anticipated to open by end of April, the Iowa and Illinois DOT and the cities of Bettendorf and Moline announced Wednesday.

The path will be accessible at River Drive in Moline and Grant Street/ US 67 in Bettendorf, the Illinois and Iowa DOTs said in a media release.

“One of the defining features of the new bridge is the bike and pedestrian path, welcoming both residents and visitors to explore the Quad Cities.,” Iowa DOT Director Scott Marler said. “There are only a handful of such paths on interstate bridges across the county and we’re thrilled to be a part of bringing this unique feature to the area.”

The path is fully separated from traffic and ADA accessible, the DOTs said. The path is 14 feet wide and connects to existing trails on both sides of the river.

“More and more cities across the county are looking for ways to make their communities more walkable and bike-friendly, including the Quad Cities,” Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “The bike and pedestrian path is a prime example of how transportation infrastructure can provide more travel options and better connect communities.”

While State Street and 12th Street, in Bettendorf, are under construction bicyclists and pedestrians should watch for signs directing them through the area, Iowa DOT said.

After construction is complete Bettendorf and Moline will have maintenance responsibilities of the path, the two states DOT said.

The cities plan to host a bike and pedestrian path dedication on May 18.

