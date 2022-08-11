Quad City school districts participate in active shooter training

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - North Scott Community School District hosted the first Quad City Safety Symposium on Wednesday.

More than fifteen local school districts participated in the day-long training that included presentations, drills, and active shooter simulation training.

“The kids are all our kids. It doesn’t matter if they’re [from] North Scott or Rock Island or Dewitt or Davenport. They are all our kids and we’re responsible for all of their safety,” said Aaron Schwartz, safety coordinator and Associate Principal at North Scott High School.

Organizers say the training is a crucial part of preparing for back to school, especially in light of recent school shootings like Uvalde.

“We think as educators our job is to educate, which it is, but obviously as we prepare them for their futures educationally we want to ensure that they have a future,” said Schwartz.

Those who attended also participated in Iowa State Patrol’s “Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events” Training. Bettendorf police officers walked participants through the “MILO Police Training Simulator” - where participants were given fake handguns and roleplayed as police in active shooter scenarios. The simulations create life-like situations to give participants an idea of how police respond and how school staff can support responding officers.

“If you don’t train about those before when that situation comes, you’re more than likely going to freeze. So, if you can train and get those things in your mind, when that stuff happens you’re like, ‘Oh yeah, I remember this one training where they taught me to run or hide or fight back’ or whatever it was. So, we hope that that reverts and that some of that training can help someone because the key to these [trainings] is to keep our kids safe, keep our staff safe, and keep ourselves safe. That’s all of our goals,” said Muscatine School Resource Officer Whitni Pena.

North Scott’s first day of school is August 23.

