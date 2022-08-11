Quad City school districts participate in active shooter training

By Marci Clark
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - North Scott Community School District hosted the first Quad City Safety Symposium on Wednesday.

More than fifteen local school districts participated in the day-long training that included presentations, drills, and active shooter simulation training.

“The kids are all our kids. It doesn’t matter if they’re [from] North Scott or Rock Island or Dewitt or Davenport. They are all our kids and we’re responsible for all of their safety,” said Aaron Schwartz, safety coordinator and Associate Principal at North Scott High School.

Organizers say the training is a crucial part of preparing for back to school, especially in light of recent school shootings like Uvalde.

“We think as educators our job is to educate, which it is, but obviously as we prepare them for their futures educationally we want to ensure that they have a future,” said Schwartz.

Those who attended also participated in Iowa State Patrol’s “Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events” Training. Bettendorf police officers walked participants through the “MILO Police Training Simulator” - where participants were given fake handguns and roleplayed as police in active shooter scenarios. The simulations create life-like situations to give participants an idea of how police respond and how school staff can support responding officers.

“If you don’t train about those before when that situation comes, you’re more than likely going to freeze. So, if you can train and get those things in your mind, when that stuff happens you’re like, ‘Oh yeah, I remember this one training where they taught me to run or hide or fight back’ or whatever it was. So, we hope that that reverts and that some of that training can help someone because the key to these [trainings] is to keep our kids safe, keep our staff safe, and keep ourselves safe. That’s all of our goals,” said Muscatine School Resource Officer Whitni Pena.

North Scott’s first day of school is August 23.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after shooting at a Davenport skate park Tuesday night
1 dead after shooting at a Davenport skate park Tuesday night
The Davenport Police Department responded to a home at the 5100 block of North Brown St. late...
Police respond to Davenport home Monday night
Teen suffers life-threatening injuries after single vehicle crash at Mississippi Valley...
Police investigate single-vehicle crash at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds
Surveillance video shows one person taking the tip jar and another jumping over the counter....
GRAPHIC: Smoke shop owner fights back, stabs attempted robber
Couple cleans up after ceiling collapses out of nowhere
Moline couple picking up the pieces after ceiling collapses without warning

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Rain chances increase Thursday and Friday with cooler temperatures
August 10, 2020 Derecho
A look at the radar mosaic of the August 10, 2020 derecho.
August 2020 Derecho: A look back at the costliest thunderstorm disaster in US history
Biden signs PACT Act
President Biden signs PACT Act into law