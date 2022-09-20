Old I-74 bridge to be dismantled piece-by-piece

The old I-74 suspension bridge will be dismantled piece by piece.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - The old I-74 suspension bridge will be dismantled piece by piece.

Bridge officials said demolition has started and is expected to be done in mid-2024.

According to officials, dismantling the majority of the bridge will have less impacts on river traffic, minimizes the amount of debris to remove from the river, and reduces impacts on the endangered mussels.

The contractor is only planning to use explosives on select areas of the bridge, officials said.

Helm Group was awarded the contract for demolition. Bridge officials said they were a great partner in constructing all of the I-74 viaduct bridges in downtown Bettendorf and they look forward to working with them again.

