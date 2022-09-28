Weather Word Wednesday: Storm Surge

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Hurricane Ian is pummeling Florida with damaging wind, torrential rain and storm surge.

Storm surge is the greatest threat to life and property during a landfalling hurricane.

But what exactly is it?

It’s the abnormal rise of water generated by a hurricane.

The strong winds generated by the hurricane push the water from sea to land.

Water piles up in the open ocean, moves toward the coast and has nowhere to go but inland, inundating land and property.

This is why many homes along coastlines are built higher up.

Storm surge between one and three feet may not necessarily have devastating impacts to homes and buildings along the coastline.

However, once there is 6 to 12 feet of storm surge, especially in lower-lying areas, the consequences could be catastrophic, putting homes and sometimes entire islands under water.

It is difficult to forecast storm surge for a specific coastal town.

Any change in the hurricane’s intensity, forward speed, size, pressure and angle at which the storm is moving toward the coast can mean the difference of a few feet.

The national hurricane center is predicting storm surge from Hurricane could be as high as 12 to 18 feet on the southwestern Florida coast.

Previous Weather Word Wednesday segments:

Petrichor

Heat Burst

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moline police are investigating after police say a dive team found two vehicles in the...
Moline police investigating after dive team finds 2 vehicles in Mississippi River
Octapharma Plasma investigating "situation" at Moline location
Octapharma Plasma investigating “situation” at Moline location, employee alleges bed bug infestation
Malea Alexis Wilson, 25, of Davenport, faces charges of child endangerment resulting in death,...
2nd person charged in toddler’s overdose death in Davenport
Fatal accident on Cedar Lane.
Man dead after falling out of moving car during altercation in Dixon, Illinois
Texas authorities said 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, a Fairview Junior High School teacher, is...
Husband reports wife missing; car found in different state, authorities say

Latest News

FILE - This 2017 image from the Iowa State Patrol video provided by the Cedar County Attorney's...
Former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleads guilty to federal civil rights violation
Weather Word Wednesday: Storm Surge
Lee County’s Career Advancing Center received a $250,000 donation from OCI Iowa Fertilizer.
OCI Iowa Fertilizer donates $250,000 to Lee County Career Advantage Center
First Alert Forecast Wednesday Afternoon 9/28: Mostly sunny and cool once again