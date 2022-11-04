Trial delayed; new date to be set for Fairfield teen accused of killing teacher

Jeremy Everett Goodale and his attorney Nicole Jensen attend a bond review hearing at the...
Jeremy Everett Goodale and his attorney Nicole Jensen attend a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County Courthouse in Fairfield, Iowa, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Jeremy Everett Goodale and Willard Noble Chaiden Miller, two southeast Iowa teenagers charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of their high school Spanish teacher, asked a state court judge Tuesday to lower their bond so they could be released from jail, while prosecutors asked it be maintained at $1 million or even raised to $2 million.(Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has approved a continuance for the trial of Jeremy Goodale.

According to court documents, the trial which was originally set for December 5th, 2022, will now be rescheduled in Scott County.

Investigators believe Goodale and the other teen charged, Willard Miller, followed their teacher Nohema Graber to the park the day she went missing and killed her before hiding her body. Prosecutors have hinted that it may have been over a bad grade.

Willard Miller’s pre-trial conference is set for March 6, 2023, with jury trial slated to begin March 20, 2023.

Both are being charged as adults, and face life in prison if convicted.

