DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Impact Nutrition served the Quad Cities as a premiere nutritionist in Davenport since 2018.

Michelle Strause and Emily discuss the business which offers nutrition consultations along with delicious fruit or other flavored smoothies, protein shakes, iced coffees, meal replacement shakes, slushies and energy drinks. Everything is made fresh and with love, served within a warm and welcoming environment, and are available in sizes appropriate for any family member.

Impact Nutrition also offers regular specials and complimentary delivery to local businesses. They also sell the perfect item for those that want to give the gift of health during the upcoming holiday season, gift cards.

Impact Nutrition is located at 3451 North Fairmount Street, Suite C, in Davenport. For more information, visit www.impactnutritionqc.com or call 563-676-3588

Viewers can follow the business on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/ImpactNutrition2018

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.