Davenport police identify Peoria man killed in December shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police have identified the Peoria man they say was fatally shot in Davenport in December 2022.

Officers responded around 5:06 a.m. Dec. 5 to the 1500 block of West 16th Street for a report of gunfire, according to a media release.

Police said they found 40-year-old Justin Royer dead.

According to police, this does not appear to be a random act of violence.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

