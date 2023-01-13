Protect Illinois Act getting pushback

Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - Not soon after being signed into law, the Protect Illinois Communities Act has created controversy.

Following Governor Pritzker signing the Protect Illinois Communities Act into Illinois law many sheriff’s departments have put out statements against enforcing the law.

“Like Sheriffs across Illinois, I am disappointed and oppose the recent passage and enactment of HB 5471,” Rock Island Sheriff Darren Hart said. “I will continue to work with members of the Illinois Sheriff’s Association, and our elected legislators, to establish laws to address the many issues we face without infringing upon protections guaranteed in the Constitutions.”

A total of 67 counties in Illinois have declared they will not enforce the Protect Illinois law, prompting further discussions with elected officials.

“It’s premature. This will ultimately be for the courts to decide,” Dora Villarreal, Rock Island State’s Attorney, said.

If the law remains unchanged, many Illinois gun manufacturers and rifle distributers might leave the state for states with more relaxed gun laws.

This story is ongoing, and we will provide updates when they become available.

