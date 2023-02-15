City of Moline seeks public’s help in naming soon-to-be annual summer festival

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline needs your help naming a soon-to-be annual summer festival.

Last year the ‘Moline 150th Celebration’ drew good crowds and was a hit with fans from all over the Quad Cities and even further, Moline city officials said. So much so, that Moline City Council has budgeted to bring it back next summer and plans to make it an annual event.

However, city officials say the problem is that the old name, which was tied to the once-every - 150 years sesquicentennial - doesn’t really make sense moving forward.

So, the City of Moline is seeking the public’s help in naming this soon-to-be annual summer festival, since the public did such a great job at coming up with names for the city’s snowplow fleet.

City officials say they will once again be turning to crowd sourcing for help with coming up with a great name for this soon-to-be summer festival.

To make nominations, as well as suggestions, city officials say those interested should visit https://moline.civilspace.io/en/projects/new-moline-150-name-survey/engagements/help-us-name-moline-s-new-music-arts-festival/sections/1.

