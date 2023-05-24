East Moline Correctional Center staff member dies from injuries sustained performing maintenance duties outside facility

An East Moline Correctional Center staff member has died as a result of injuries sustained...
An East Moline Correctional Center staff member has died as a result of injuries sustained while performing maintenance duties outside of the facility.(Action News 5)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline Correctional Center staff member has died as a result of injuries sustained while performing maintenance duties outside of the facility.

Tuesday evening, TV6 received a viewer tip involving an incident at the East Moline Correctional Center that might have resulted in a staff member being injured or killed, Tuesday afternoon.

TV6 followed up on the reported incident, and officials with the East Moline Correctional Center stated:

“A staff member at East Moline Correctional Center, died this afternoon as a result of injuries suffered while performing maintenance duties outside the facility. The Department joins the family and loved ones in mourning and will remember and honor their dedication to public service. The department appreciates the efforts of all staff and emergency personnel that responded to the scene.”

The incident is under investigation, East Moline Correctional Center officials concluded.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathryn Hosmer, 36, of Davenport was sentenced on May 18, after pleading guilty to three counts...
Davenport woman sentenced for insurance fraud, provided false vet invoices
Officials say the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence and is under...
Police: Man injured after shooting in Davenport Sunday
Jeffery D. Miller, 19, faces one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony.
Man arrested in connection to shooting in Davenport
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
The Davenport School Board held a meeting Monday night to discuss several action items on the...
Davenport School Board approves superintendent’s contract, no action taken on elementary schools demolition

Latest News

Blackhawk Bank & Trust Port Byron to hold ribbon cutting ceremony.
Blackhawk Bank & Trust to hold ribbon cutting for new Port Byron building
Davenport Police investigating Tuesday shooting in 1000 block of east Central Park Avenue
An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that happened in the 1300 block of Judson...
Police: Arrest made in connection to Sunday, Davenport shooting in 1300 block of Judson Street
1
Burlington boy honored with plaque who saved lives through organ donation