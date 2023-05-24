East Moline Correctional Center staff member dies from injuries sustained performing maintenance duties outside facility

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - An East Moline Correctional Center staff member has died as a result of injuries sustained while performing maintenance duties outside of the facility.

Tuesday evening, TV6 received a viewer tip involving an incident at the East Moline Correctional Center that might have resulted in a staff member being injured or killed, Tuesday afternoon.

TV6 followed up on the reported incident, and officials with the East Moline Correctional Center stated:

“A staff member at East Moline Correctional Center, died this afternoon as a result of injuries suffered while performing maintenance duties outside the facility. The Department joins the family and loved ones in mourning and will remember and honor their dedication to public service. The department appreciates the efforts of all staff and emergency personnel that responded to the scene.”

The incident is under investigation, East Moline Correctional Center officials concluded.

