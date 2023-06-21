Rosalee Jewelry

Rosalee Jewelry
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Rosalee Jewelry is a private jeweler located at 221 East 2nd Street, 2nd Floor, Davenport. “Private” means that the business is open by appointment only.

Amanda Frazer highlights the business and the customer experience as being personalized to meet individual needs. Knowing each customer and their story is the necessary inspiration to make a truly custom piece.

Rosalee Jewelry specializes in engagement rings and restyling old jewelry pieces into something modern. During the interview, Frazer introduces the “build a bridal set” kit where you can play with stones of various carat sizes and settings to create exactly what is desired.

Interested persons are advised to make contact via Instagram DM, the Rosalee Jewelry website at https://rosaleejewelry.com/ or by calling 563-340-7052.

To learn the latest news about the business including pop-up shows and other appearances, follow the jeweler on Facebook here or Instagram by visiting here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Goodbye green bridge: I-74 removed with controlled explosives Sunday
Davenport man heads to prison for seven years.
Davenport man sentenced to 7 years in prison
Davenport Police arrested William Joseph Fues after a standoff, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Davenport police arrest suspect after hours long standoff, following chase
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony. Russo plead...
Madison Russo, charged in cancer scam, pleads guilty
The old I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Half of the old I-74 Bridge Demolished

Latest News

Galesburg Community Arts Center
Galesburg Community Art Center
Discovery Depot, Galesburg, IL
Discovery Depot Children’s Museum
Tabor Home Vineyard & Winery, Baldwin, IA
Tabor Home Vineyards & Winery
KeDough Bakery, Muscatine, IA
Muscatine’s keto-focused bakery: KeDough