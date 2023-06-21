DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Rosalee Jewelry is a private jeweler located at 221 East 2nd Street, 2nd Floor, Davenport. “Private” means that the business is open by appointment only.

Amanda Frazer highlights the business and the customer experience as being personalized to meet individual needs. Knowing each customer and their story is the necessary inspiration to make a truly custom piece.

Rosalee Jewelry specializes in engagement rings and restyling old jewelry pieces into something modern. During the interview, Frazer introduces the “build a bridal set” kit where you can play with stones of various carat sizes and settings to create exactly what is desired.

Interested persons are advised to make contact via Instagram DM, the Rosalee Jewelry website at https://rosaleejewelry.com/ or by calling 563-340-7052.

To learn the latest news about the business including pop-up shows and other appearances, follow the jeweler on Facebook here or Instagram by visiting here.

