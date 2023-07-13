Downtown Davenport historic Capitol Theatre holds ribbon cutting with special announcement

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - If you’re reading this you may have just found a new spot to catch a concert at in the Quad Cities.

Wednesday, First Fleet and the historic Quad City’s ‘20s era Capitol Theatre held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the end of a detailed renovation project along with the announcement of the first concert that will take place at one of the Midwest’s oldest art houses.

During the ribbon-cutting those with First Fleet Concerts (FFC), Des Moines-based promoter, announced that American rock band, Blackberry Smoke is set to take the stage on Sept. 29 as the first announced concert since the theatre’s closure in 2010.

Sam Summers is the owner and founder of FFC and he says that he will not only act as a promoter, but additionally as an owner of the Capitol.

Those that work at the Capitol Theatre say that the theatre has been “rigorously, lovingly renovated to its former glory as part of the $24-million restoration and transformation of the 10-story Kahl Building.”

Additionally, 65 apartments in the building have been converted and are ready for tenants. The building’s original gold elevators, marble floors, handcrafted plasterwork, and detailed art are all preserved through the renovation, according to teams who worked on the Capitol Theatre renovation.

Those renovating the theatre and returning it to its glory are local professionals from the Quad Cities, a spokesperson for the Capitol Theatre added.

Summers says that FFC and him are involved in numerous venues and events in the region including Wooly’s, Val Air Ballroom, and Hinterland Music Festival.

Tickets for the show are on-sale, Friday at firstfleetconcerts.com.

