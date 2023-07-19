Downtown Davenport Partnership reflects on 2023 successes

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Downtown Davenport Partnership celebrated their accomplishments for the year during their annual meeting.

Topics discussed during DDP’s meeting included investments in more than $29 million in 13 completed projects, including the Capitol Theatre and 12 projects are under construction representing $69 million of additional investment with one key project being ‘The Last Picture House’.

Additionally, for livability and infrastructure officials with downtown Davenport said they saw continued investment with major plans for the former YMCA site.

DDP officials also acknowledged that even though the first half of the year has been challenging, there is still good news ahead.

“In that time, we’ve seen the new YMCA site start to come together on the west side of downtown, $25 million coming to the riverfront for a major improvement, lots of new businesses, and tens of millions of dollars of investment, " said Kyle Carter Executive Director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership. “So, there’s a lot to still celebrate in Davenport.”

Looking ahead, the DDP says they’re focused on three key factors for prosperity which include increasing downtown population, expanding hospitality and retail spending, and promoting real estate and small business development.

