CRIME STOPPERS: $5,000 reward offered after killing of Tavian Petersen-Brown in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Can you help police find who killed Tavian Petersen-Brown?

Rock Island Police don’t know who shot Peterson-Brown or why during a party on Oct. 22, 2022, at 12:24 a.m.

Petersen-Brown and his girlfriend were at a home in the 1000 block of 14th Street, Rock Island, at a gathering with his girlfriend’s family members and their friends.

Rock Island Police said that when they arrived many at the party had left after the shooting and those that stayed did not provide much information.

The police say to help Petersen-Brown’s family find answers, a reward fund of $2,500 has been created, and that Crime Stoppers will match that amount. A tip that leads to the arrest could result in a $5,000 reward.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is asking for anyone with information to call the tip line, 309-762-9500, or tap the app, P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous.

