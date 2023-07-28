Concealed death case: Coroner identifies 10-year-old Rock Island boy

Mother charges with obstruction, concealing death
Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.(Rock Island Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island woman will be arraigned on several charges Friday afternoon after police say she concealed the death of her 10-year-old son in a garbage can in the garage, court records show.

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson identified the boy as Zion Staples. An autopsy was conducted Friday in Rockford, Illinois.

Gustafson said the preliminary autopsy results indicate that the boy’s death is considered suspicious.

“Due to the extreme initiation of the investigation, no further information will be available at this time,” he said.

The boy’s mother, Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with obstructing justice, failure to report the death of a child younger than 13 and concealment of a death.

The charges are all a Class 4 felony punishable by one to three years in prison.

Rock Island police started an investigation into a suspicious death about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of 20 ½ Avenue.

According to the criminal complaint, Staples lied to an officer about the whereabouts of her son and claimed she had no son and that his birth certificate was fraudulent while knowing that he died in December and was inside a garbage can in her garage.

According to the complaint, she failed to report the boy’s death and moved his body from the home to the garbage bin in the garage.

Staples was arrested Wednesday night and taken to the Rock Island County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

She has a preliminary hearing Aug. 15.

Staples has not been charged in the boy’s death.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nerdspeak Brewery announces "likely closing."
Bettendorf brewery announces ‘likely closing’
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after Burlington girl found
First Alert Day until 9 p.m. for Excessive Heat
FIRST ALERT DAY: Excessive Heat; Severe Storm Potential through Friday night
Shortly before 4am on Saturday July 22nd, a car struck a home which resulted in a fire that...
2 killed in car that struck Viola home

Latest News

Authorities said a woman died and six other people were hospitalized.
Woman dies, 6 people hospitalized after boat hits Chicago breakwall and capsizes in Lake Michigan
An Iowa state senator was participating, not interfering, in a statewide bike ride when he was...
Iowa state senator was participating in RAGBRAI when he was arrested, lawyer says
ImpactLife is offering blood donors a new opportunity to support students and teachers, while...
Blood donors offered new opportunity to support students and teachers at ImpactLife
The city’s annual downtown music and arts festival that grew out of last year’s Moline 150...
Local Sponsors Pledge $85,000 to Mo. Live! event
The Quad City Botanical Center will begin construction on the new Trending Garden in August.
QC Botanical Center to open new Trending Garden exhibit