Rock Island leaders set blueprint for downtown improvements

By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - After years of planning, Downtown Rock Island’s facelift could start as early as next spring.

The city and the Rock Island Downtown Alliance presented a blueprint for what’s to come in the neighborhood Monday evening at a city council study session.

It includes a series of projects that potentially include a dog park, new signage, and murals.

Project leaders laid out three goals for rebuilding the area.

  • Enhance public spaces
  • Encourage private investment
  • Improve the quality of life

Jack Cullen, Executive Director of RIDA said they want to restore a sense of identity in the area to attract residents, businesses and tourists.

“All of those things really create a better quality of life,” Cullen said. “Ensuring that ... there are improved new upgraded modern utilities, but also spaces that get people excited and drive that visitation to the downtown.”

The biggest proposed transformation is on Second Avenue between 18th and 19th Streets.

It includes opening that stretch to cars and keeping 30-foot sidewalks to allow for outdoor dining.

“Flexibility is the key,” Cullen said. “So having an open to vehicle traffic ... when needed, but then being able to shut it down easily to program events, festivals, markets, what have you to activate that space.”

The presentation outlined bringing down the speed limit from 30 to 20 as well as installing a roundabout in the district.

“The idea there is to enhance pedestrian safety while maintaining vehicular access,” Cullen said. “In addition, it’s a symbol for that center for downtown. That roundabout or small traffic circle would serve as that centerpiece for the entire downtown area.”

Other cosmetic proposals included murals in Arts Alley, string lights, consistency in the planters and light posts and a long-awaited dog park.

“The dog park really hits all three pillars of this project,” Cullen said. “It would be completely transforming that corner at Third Avenue and 21st Street with a beautiful bright, green, vibrant, synthetic lawn.”

Once the city council gives its blessing for leaders to move forward, then bids for the various projects will open in January. The body would approve contracts in March with the goal of starting construction in April.

The Rebuild Downtown Rock Island projects have a total budget of about $7.4 million.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

