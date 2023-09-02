Augustana College welcomes largest, diverse class in 163-year history

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Move-in day at Augustana College this year was unlike anything the college has ever seen before in its 163-year history.

Augustana College welcomed new students to campus as the Class of 2027 with a record-breaking accomplishment- this group of students is among the largest and most diverse the institution has seen, with 800 first-year, transfer and exchange students from 30 states and 35 countries, according to a spokesperson from Augustana.

Immediately after move-in, first-year and transfer students will start Welcome Week where they get to know each other and the Augie campus.

“We have a lot to unpack and a lot to put together, but it should be a fun experience,” said Meg Westland, first-year student. “I’m excited for Welcome Week.”

The college received an unprecedented 8,200 applications from first-year and transfer students across the globe for the 2023-2024 school year, officials stated. The enrolled first-year class includes 584 U.S. students and 192 international students.

The first day of classes for the Augie students is on Tuesday.

