Ross’ Restaurant owners to retire after 50-years

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Ross’ Restaurant owners Ron and Cynthia Freidhof, announced their retirement after 50 years serving the community at the family restaurant.

“After 50 incredible and memorable years in the restaurant business, my wife and I are ready to travel, enjoy our retirement and more time with our grandchildren,” Ron Freidhof said.

The couple will also be listing the Bettendorf location, at 2297 Falcon Avenue, for sale, according to a release from the family. Alex Kelly, NAI Ruhl Commercial Company will be assisting the Freidhof family.

The Freidhof family said they will retain the business and search for a smaller restaurant space to reopen with new management to continue the Ross’ generational legacy of providing quality home-cooked food to the local community, travelers, and presidential candidates.

The 85-year-old restaurant, founded by Cynthia’s father, Harold Ross, in 1938, relocated to the Falcon Avenue location in 2015, according to the release. After selling its downtown property to the Iowa Department of Transportation, due to eminent domain and the restaurant being directly in the path of the I-74 bridge construction.

“Losing the downtown property to eminent domain and the subsequent move was quite difficult for us, both as a family and business,” Ron Freidhof said, “A big part of our hearts were left behind at the downtown location.”

After the forced move, Ross’ faced challenges including the changed business climate of the pandemic, supply issues, rising food costs, and staffing shortages.

“My wife and I have realized that when you love what you do, there is never a perfect time to step away,’ Ron Freidhof said. “But we aren’t getting any younger and we have realized that life is short.”

Ross’ has been a notable spot for visitors to the Quad Cities, with its long history of celebrity visitors and presidential candidates during the Iowa Primaries. The release said, that among the most memorable visitors was former President Barack Obama, who made a surprise stop at Ross’ in June 2011.

According to Cynthia Ross-Freidhof, the most important visitors have been the many generations of Quad Citizens served.

“It has been a tremendous privilege to serve the greater Quad City Community for most of our lives, I would like to express our sincere gratitude and thank all of our customers for their support throughout the years,’ Cynthia Ross-Freidhof said. “From serving hungry customers during their late-night stops, to seeing the same families weekly for breakfast after church on Sundays, we truly have had the best customers in the world, they are like our extended family and we will miss them all dearly.”

