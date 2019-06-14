Flag Day 2019

Flag Day began back in 1916 when President Woodrow Wilson issued a presidential proclamation establishing a national Flag Day on June 14th.

Since it's beginning, Americans have honored the day by displaying their stars and stripes at their homes, businesses, in parades, and through events/celebrations.

Congress drafted legislation which was later signed into law by President Harry Truman on 1949 designating the day. The legislation also calls for the current president of the United State of America to issue a flag day proclamation every year.

You can learn more about Flag Day by visiting the Library of Congress' website here