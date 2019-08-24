One person killed in Clinton County motorcycle crash

One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Clinton County Saturday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, a motorcycle carrying a man and woman failed to negotiate a curve and crashed around 1:50 p.m. The motorcycle went into the ditch and both passengers were thrown from the bike.

The female passenger of the motorcycle died from her injuries at the hospital. The male driver is still in the hospital.

Neither person was wearing a helmet. Names of the victims have not been released.

