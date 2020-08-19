Moline police identify two more ‘persons of interest’ in Trudy Appleby disappearance

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department on Wednesday released the names of two additional ‘persons of interest’ in the Trudy Appleby missing person investigation.

David L. Whipple, 59, of Colona, and Jamison A. “Jamie” Fisher, 45, of Silvis, have been developed as persons of interest in the investigation, police said in a media release.

On Aug. 21, 1996, Appleby was reported missing by her father, Dennis, from their home in Moline. On the days leading up to Trudy’s disappearance, she had asked her father to go spend time with a friend who resided on Campbell’s Island.

Appleby’s father did not allow her to go swimming, but phone records show she may have planned to go ahead with her swimming plans.

In August 2017, police released information that a witness observed Appleby with William “Ed” Smith in a late model silver Chevrolet 4-door near Smith’s residence on Campbell’s Island on Aug. 21, 1996, and listed him as a person of interest in the case.

Smith is now dead.

Whipple is the son-in-law of Smith and Fisher is a lifelong family friend of the Smiths.

Police are asking the community’s assistance regarding any information about Smith, Whipple, and Fisher, and their involvement related to the disappearance of Appleby.

“The Moline Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding these individuals, the events on that day, and the days immediately following to come forward and help bring justice for Trudy Appleby,” police said in the release. “Please do not assume that we know what you may know. No information is insignificant.”

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or call the department directly at 309-524-2140.

