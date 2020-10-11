Advertisement

Augustana dedicates new swimming facility in honor of alumna

By Marci Clark
Published: Oct. 11, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT
ROCK ISLAND, IL (KWQC) -

Augustana dedicates the college’s new swimming facility in honor of alumna Anne Greve Lund; a pioneer of women’s athletics at the college.

The facility will include ten lanes for training, fifteen for competition, office space, and a meditation room. The new building will replace the old facility built in the seventy’s with only six lanes. Augustana recently added men and women’s water polo teams, marking the first time the college will have an equal number of teams for each gender.

“We are excited. Our recruits are excited our team is excited, it’s going to be a gamechanger for the the way our program moves forward and is going to make a huge difference for our athletes in terms of the way we are going to be able to train and compete,” says Augustana head swim coach Dan Lloyd.

The natatorium set to be done by May with competitions beginning next school year.

Augustana has 14 women’s varsity athletics programs and 250 female varsity athletes.

