Jumer’s Casino & Hotel gets new name

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Jumer’s Casino & Hotel has a new name.

Bally’s Corporation said in a media release Tuesday that it will now be known as Bally’s Quad Cities Casino & Hotel, 777 Bally Blvd.

The property-wide rebrand, which Bally expects to complete by the first half of 2022, will include new exterior signage, Bally’s dice, cards, gaming chips, and table game layouts.

“We are proud to bring the Bally’s brand to the Quad Cities and what the brand has to offer now and months and years to come,” George Papanier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bally’s Corporation, said.

“It is a very exciting time for our customers and team members alike. We thank the state of Illinois for working with our team, and we are proud of our team members who worked diligently to get us over the line.”

The company also announced the implementation of the all-new Bally Rewards, a four-tiered card program.

In addition, Bally’s Quad Cities is adding 40 new slot machines and is anticipated to open 24/7 in October, the company said.

The company said “Jumer’s Casino & Hotel” cards and dice will be donated to local organizations.

Visit ballysquadcities.com for more information.

The previous owner, Delaware North, said in October that it reached an agreement with Twin River Worldwide Holdings to sell the casino and hotel complex.

In June, the casino announced it had been bought by the Bally’s Corporation.

