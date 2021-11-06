Advertisement

Blue Cat Brew Pub has re-opened in downtown Rock Island

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Four years ago, one of the most popular and original beer pubs in the Quad Cities closed its doors.

But now, the newly revamped Blue Cat Brew Pub has reopened at its traditional spot, 113 18th St. in Rock Island.

Charlie Cole joined the show to share details about bringing the business back after the original owners chose to retire. Cole also talks about original recipes that will be featured along with new, innovative offerings. Erik Maitland, TV6′s resident craft beer expert, taste-tests some of the beers and expresses strong approval.

More information about upcoming beers, events and menus can be found here on their Facebook page.

Blue Cat Brew Pub / 113 18th St. / Rock Island, IL / (309) 558-6063

We’re open to the public as Blue Cat Brewing Co. starting today! 8 fresh and delicious beers on tap!

Posted by Blue Cat Brewing Co. on Friday, November 5, 2021

R7 Reclaimed now offers professional decorating services
Mediapolis man arrested after shooting out businesses windows with slingshot
