‘Oh, What Fun!’: Festival of Trees parade kicks off Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Oh, what fun!

The Quad City Arts’ Kwik Star Festival of Trees kicks off Saturday with the 29th Annual Holiday Parade in downtown Davenport.

This free event features giant helium character balloons, including the debut of Optimus Prime, Animal from the Muppets, the Cheshire Cat and more, along with pageant queens, dance groups, floats, marching bands, and of course, your chance to see Santa.

Festival of Trees, which started in 1986, features a spectacular display of over 150 designer trees, rooms, hearth and homes, wreaths, gingerbread creations and other holiday gift shop items at the RiverCenter in Davenport.

Money raised during the event goes to Quad City Arts to support local arts programs through the Quad Cities.

Sara Russell, the 2022 Iowa Teacher of the Year, will serve as KWQC’s grand marshal.

Regional Development Authority Board Chair AJ Loss will serve as the RDA’s grand marshal.

Quad Cities Cultural Trust Executive Director Jen Dobrunz will serve as Deere & Company’s grand marshal.

Reliability Supervisor Damian Roach will serve as Arconic’s grand marshal.

