Advertisement

‘Oh, What Fun!’: Festival of Trees parade kicks off Saturday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Oh, what fun!

The Quad City Arts’ Kwik Star Festival of Trees kicks off Saturday with the 29th Annual Holiday Parade in downtown Davenport.

This free event features giant helium character balloons, including the debut of Optimus Prime, Animal from the Muppets, the Cheshire Cat and more, along with pageant queens, dance groups, floats, marching bands, and of course, your chance to see Santa.

Festival of Trees, which started in 1986, features a spectacular display of over 150 designer trees, rooms, hearth and homes, wreaths, gingerbread creations and other holiday gift shop items at the RiverCenter in Davenport.

Money raised during the event goes to Quad City Arts to support local arts programs through the Quad Cities.

  • Sara Russell, the 2022 Iowa Teacher of the Year, will serve as KWQC’s grand marshal.
  • Regional Development Authority Board Chair AJ Loss will serve as the RDA’s grand marshal.
  • Quad Cities Cultural Trust Executive Director Jen Dobrunz will serve as Deere & Company’s grand marshal.
  • Reliability Supervisor Damian Roach will serve as Arconic’s grand marshal.

Share your photos and videos!

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

stock footage of judge's gavel
Former executives of now-defunct Moline bank plead guilty to defrauding Small Business Administration
Andrew Lerman said his mom’s not out of the woods yet, but she is able to breathe on her own...
Woman with COVID-19 wakes up after 60 days in a coma, right before being taken off life support
Police say they arrested 36-year-old Christina R. Nolen, of Moline. Nolen was arrested by the...
Woman sentenced to probation, suspended prison sentence in 2018 Bettendorf crash
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Davenport man wins 100-mile running race
Davenport man wins 100-mile running race

Latest News

Mild weather on tap for the Festival Of Trees Parade this morning, with readings in the 40's.
Your First Alert Forecast
A Moline woman was given a suspended five-year prison sentence and placed on two years of...
Woman sentenced to probation, suspended prison sentence in 2018 Bettendorf crash
A Moline man charged earlier this year with a DUI is facing a new charge after Moline police...
Moline man facing DUI charge after car ends up in Mississippi River
The Kwik Star Festival of Trees and parade kicks off Saturday.
Festival of Trees, parade kicks off Saturday