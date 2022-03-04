Multiple farmer’s organizations file complaint with FTC over John Deere equipment

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Multiple organizations representing farmers around the country have filed a 42-page complaint with the Federal Trade Commission against John Deere claiming the corporation has violated federal anti-trust and consumer protection laws.

According to the National Farmer’s Union and several other state and national organizations, John Deere has made it difficult and costly for farmers to repair their equipment.

Multiple farmers spoke in a media briefing held by the groups on Wednesday claiming that John Deere is profiting off broken down equipment by requiring special parts and Deere-approved technicians to repair their machines, which they say is costly and time consuming.

“There are hundreds of thousands of farmers growing our food, and every time we get into this equipment we literally cross our proverbial fingers that nothing breaks because we can’t fix it,” said Missouri farmer Jared Wilson during the briefing, “and we know it will take the dealership days, weeks, to get us running again.”

Mentioning the recent trade war the U.S. had with China, Walter Schweitzer, a farmer out of Montana, said the FTC must intervene with Deere’s monopoly of the agriculture industry. “They turn around and hold us hostage to their technology, to repair our own equipment,” he said.

The organizations claim John Deere’s equipment requirements are illegal because they utilize an anti-competitive market and have asked the FTC to investigate.

TV6 has reached out to John Deere for comment and have yet to receive a response.

The full media briefing can be found on YouTube.

