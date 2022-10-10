Suspected human remains found at Clinton County landfill

Investigation
Investigation(WITN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Employees at the Clinton County Landfill made a gruesome discovery over the weekend: possible human remains. They found them just before 11 a.m. on Sat., Oct. 8 and contacted the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton Police. The remains are believed to be human and have been turned over to the Clinton County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination.

According to a news release, law enforcement coordinated a search of the landfill where the remains were found with the help of a 30-member search team. No word on what, if anything else, they found.

Anyone who may have information about the case is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office or Clinton County Crime Stoppers. The case is still being investigated with help from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

