LeClaire man arrested on sexual exploitation charges

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - A LeClaire man is in custody on sexual exploitation charges, according to a press release.

Scott County Sheriff’s Office says they received a Cybertip from the Iowa ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) Task Force on November 4th and began an investigation.

Evidence was obtained through the investigation, leading to criminal charges against 35-year-old Kyle Daniel DuPrey, of Leclaire. Officials said the evidence showed that DuPrey possessed and promoted child pornography.

DuPrey was arrested and booked into the Scott County jail Wednesday, charged with three counts of Sexual Exploitation of a minor, a class “D” felony. According to jail records, he was later released on bond.

