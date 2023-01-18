Former East Moline Fire Fighter arraigned on 2-count indictment of receipt and transmission of child pornography

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline Fire Chief Robert DeFrance issued a statement Wednesday that the department is aware of the news today that a former East Moline Firefighter has been arraigned on a two-count indictment of receipt and transmission of child pornography.

Former East Moline Fire Fighter, Kyler DuPrey, was arraigned Wednesday in United States District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, on a two-count indictment of receipt and transmission of child pornography, according to a media release from the City of East Moline.

According to the media release, DuPrey resigned his position with the City of East Moline through his attorney, effective today.

DuPrey was previously placed on administrative leave pending the criminal and internal investigations, stated the media release.

Fire Chief DeFrance stated that the City of East Moline has fully cooperated and will continue to cooperate with investigators and federal prosecutors in this matter.

City officials say they will not comment further on this matter due to the ongoing criminal investigation.

