‘Mo Music, Mo Art,’ Moline names new soon-to-be annual summer festival

City of Moline announced new annual festival name and branding.
City of Moline announced new annual festival name and branding.(City of Moline)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline has been in the works of creating a soon-to-be summer, annual, music and arts festival, and after seeking the public’s help in naming the festival, a name and branding has officially been announced.

“Moline’s new annual summer festival will be called... ‘Mo.Live’ featuring Mo Music. and Mo. Art., all in Moline, Illinois,” stated a media release from Moline city officials. The soon-to-be annual downtown music and arts festival will take place downtown Moline on Aug. 25-26.

The naming of the new and soon-to-be annual summer festival comes after the City of Moline announced how successful last year’s ‘Moline 150th Celebration’ was at drawing a crowd from people all over the Quad Cities.

So, city officials said the problem then became that the city would need to create a new name and branding to keep Moline’s annual festival ongoing for years to come. Thus, Moline city officials announced Moline’s new annual summer festival will be known as ‘Mo. Live! Featuring Mo Music and Mo Art in Moline, Illinois.’

Moline city officials said they will share more details soon including a revised, but still downtown location, a new website and other details as planning moves forward.

It should also be noted that festival planning is now under the planning of Moline Parks & Recreation, city officials added.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
1 dead, 1 injured after single-vehicle crash in Henry Co.
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Father, son missing after kayaking trip during spring break
Cody D. Lakose, 37, is charged with sexual expectation of a minor - cause to engage in act, a...
Former Central DeWitt teacher charged with sexually abusing a former student
Jack Sodeman-Dickey was wanted in Rock Island County.
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted in Rock Island Co. arrested
Authorities say 27-year-old Meshay Melendez and her 7-year-old daughter, Layla Stewart, were...
Police: Missing mom, daughter found dead in rural area

Latest News

FILE - Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her inaugural address, Jan. 13, 2023, in Des...
Iowa governor signs gender-affirming care ban, bathroom law
Iowa governor signs gender-affirming care ban, bathroom law
Iowa gov. Reynolds signs gender-affirming care ban, bathroom law
Glaucoma eye disease
Myths about the eye disease known as glaucoma
Deborah Greenlief, 61, pled guilty to the misdemeanor charges of causing a child to be...
Former Warren Co. teacher accused of abusing student pleads guilty to lesser charges