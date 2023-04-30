Real Conversations: Health complications, diseases impacting the Black community in the QC

By KWQC Staff
Updated: 21 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In this episode of Real Conversations in the QC, we talk about the health complications and diseases that impact the Black community in the QC and what is being done to better serve the community.

The episode includes:

  • Redrick Terry sits down with Dr. Bill Langley about a study he did on the three major health complications and diseases that impact the Black community in the QC
  • KC Ross talks with Kyla Ganaway, a doula in the area.
  • Rev. Ken Porter and Carolann Cooper give testimonials about their own personal health experiences and being your own advocate.
  • Evan Denton sits down with Executive Director at Lincoln Center Tracy Singleton to talk about the walk-in health clinic that will be opening at the Lincoln Center later this year.

Welcome to Real Conversations in the QC, a program in partnership with The Lincoln Center in Davenport. Hosts and guests will cover a variety of topics, all centering around the experience of people of color in the QCA. Each month, TV6′s Redrick Terry, Evan Denton, Tim Stinson, Coethe Adams and Jasmine Butler will talk with people in the Quad Cities community about topics impacting our community.

Each month Real Conversations in the QC will air on KWQC TV6 and online.

