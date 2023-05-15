Whitey’s celebrates 90th anniversary through Sunday

Online contests, special deals, merchandise, and a special Birthday Cake Shake are part of the special week
Whitey's celebrates 90th anniversary through Sunday
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The reason behind Whitey’s Ice Cream’s treat of the month for May is no mystery. When a business is celebrating a 90th birthday, a Birthday Cake Shake topped with sprinkles in company colors is the perfect choice.

Jon and Jeff Tunberg along with Whitey’s Vice President, Annika Tunberg, all discuss how the ice creamery is going to celebrate 90 years since its founding while giving thanks and credit to the Quad Cities’ community for pushing the company’s growth throughout the years.

In addition to the birthday treat (available through May), Whitey’s is selling merchandise commemorating the occasion with the company’s 90th anniversary logo. And customers should expect to see online contests and deals during the week of May 15-21.

Customers can enjoy 90-cent cones all week as a way to thank customers, according to a Facebook post. Follow Whitey’s on Facebook here where special deals and contesting will be announced.

