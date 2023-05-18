Riverdale Elementary in Port Byron announces plans for reconstruction with upcoming groundbreaking ceremony

PORT BYRON, Ill. (KWQC) - Riverdale Community Unit School District #100 has announced plans to improve the learning spaces available to students at the Riverdale Elementary School and will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony, next week.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new kindergarten wing at the elementary school and the renovation of classrooms in grades three through five at the school will be held on Friday, May 26 at 9 a.m., according to a media release from the school district. Construction will begin the week of May 29 with completion of the project scheduled for August 2024.

District officials say that this is an effort to develop more 21st century learning spaces and safer environments for students and that the district has committed federal grants and district funds to the project.

“I’m excited to be sharing this experience with our students, staff and the community,” said Superintendent Josh Temple. “It’s been decades since our district has taken on a project of this size. I’m proud of the Riverdale Board of Education for committing to this process and I’m looking forward to sharing it with our students at the start of the 24-25 school year.”

The construction of the new kindergarten wing will also include the renovation of 15 classrooms in grades three through five as well as the elementary school library and the creation of small group study spaces, according to the media release.

“I hope this project is something that our community can be proud of,” said Superintendent Temple. “It’s one of the many steps that our district has taken to ensure the stability of our local schools and the long tradition of quality education in the Riverdale School District.”

