Riverdale Elementary in Port Byron announces plans for reconstruction with upcoming groundbreaking ceremony

Riverdale Elementary School rendering.
Riverdale Elementary School rendering.(Riverdale CUSD #100)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT BYRON, Ill. (KWQC) - Riverdale Community Unit School District #100 has announced plans to improve the learning spaces available to students at the Riverdale Elementary School and will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony, next week.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new kindergarten wing at the elementary school and the renovation of classrooms in grades three through five at the school will be held on Friday, May 26 at 9 a.m., according to a media release from the school district. Construction will begin the week of May 29 with completion of the project scheduled for August 2024.

District officials say that this is an effort to develop more 21st century learning spaces and safer environments for students and that the district has committed federal grants and district funds to the project.

“I’m excited to be sharing this experience with our students, staff and the community,” said Superintendent Josh Temple. “It’s been decades since our district has taken on a project of this size. I’m proud of the Riverdale Board of Education for committing to this process and I’m looking forward to sharing it with our students at the start of the 24-25 school year.”

The construction of the new kindergarten wing will also include the renovation of 15 classrooms in grades three through five as well as the elementary school library and the creation of small group study spaces, according to the media release.

“I hope this project is something that our community can be proud of,” said Superintendent Temple. “It’s one of the many steps that our district has taken to ensure the stability of our local schools and the long tradition of quality education in the Riverdale School District.”

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Shey Miller, 31, is facing charges that include aggravated assault on a law enforcement...
Man arrested for threatening to run over officers, K-9, police say
Raven N. Whitney, 30, is charged with first-degree arson, a Class B felony.
Davenport woman charged with arson
Brea Beal
Rock Island’s Beal, Iowa’s Czinano waived by WNBA teams
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
Combine Grill in Davenport announces closure.
Combine Grill restaurant announces closure of Utica location

Latest News

FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying...
ChatGPT makes its debut as a smartphone app on iPhones
United Way Quad Cities Volunteers
Volunteers assist in the QC for Day of Caring
A crane is used to dismantle the decades-old I-74 bridge. (File)
Iowa-bound I-74 bridge to be demolished with explosives
Iowa bound I-74 bridge to be demolished with explosives