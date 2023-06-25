Troopers identify 1 killed in crash in Lee County, Iowa

Iowa State Patrol says driver failed to yield at an intersection and was hit by a truck
The crash happened Saturday.
By Creighton Fox
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Troopers identify the person killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lee County, Iowa Saturday.

Troopers say the crash happened around noon Saturday at 205th Avenue and Highway 16 near Pilot Grove.

According to troopers, the driver of an SUV, 16-year-old Kodi Lee Moeller of Salem, Iowa, failed to yield at the intersection and their passenger side was hit by an oncoming Freightliner truck.

Troopers said the Moeller was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Moeller was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police arrested William Joseph Fues after a standoff, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Davenport police arrest suspect after hours long standoff, following chase
Darius Rucker will perform on July 8 and Blake Shelton will perform on July 9 each at 5:45 p.m.
Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton to perform at John Deere Classic’s Concerts on the Course
TV6 viewer submitted photo from Northwest Davenport in Ridgeview area, east of Pine, according...
Severe weather impacts Quad Cities Area late Saturday
Broc Nelson has sued the owner, contractors, the City of Davenport, and the former owners of...
The Davenport’s former owner included in tenant’s lawsuit
The Quad City Air Show flies into the Quad Cities this weekend on Saturday and Sunday.
WHAT TO KNOW: Quad City Air Show flies into the Quad Cities Saturday and Sunday

Latest News

Road closure in Milan begins Monday
Head-on crash kills semi driver on I-80 in Bureau County
1 killed in crash in Lee County, Iowa
2 people displaced after house fire in Rock Island
Illinois, Iowa’s history with 3M, announces $10.3B settlement over PFAS contaminating water supplies