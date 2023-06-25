Troopers identify 1 killed in crash in Lee County, Iowa

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Troopers identify the person killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lee County, Iowa Saturday.

Troopers say the crash happened around noon Saturday at 205th Avenue and Highway 16 near Pilot Grove.

According to troopers, the driver of an SUV, 16-year-old Kodi Lee Moeller of Salem, Iowa, failed to yield at the intersection and their passenger side was hit by an oncoming Freightliner truck.

Troopers said the Moeller was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Moeller was pronounced dead at the scene.

