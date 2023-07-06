Magic happens at the 2023 John Deere Classic

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - The 2023 John Deere Classic is underway at TPC Deere Run Golf Course in Silvis and this year, tour organizers say the JDC is expected to bring in record amounts of tournament-goers, possibly even more than in 2015 when Jordan Spieth won the classic.

Officials with the JDC credit the high volume of expected traffic to returning big names and previous tournament champions like Zach Johnson and J.T. Poston, among others.

Additionally, Caitlin Clark Iowa Womens Basketball superstar and Big 10 Player of the Year as well as Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year, made an appearance, and let’s not forget that Grammy-award winning artists Darius Rucker and Blake Shelton are set to take the stage at ‘Concerts on the Course’ on Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s a breakdown of some important information you might want to know if you’re planning to attend the JDC.

Where to purchase your JDC tickets

According to JDC officials, all tickets will be digital and your phone will act as your ticket for entry. It is recommended that you purchase your tickets online and in advance. To purchase a ticket, click here.

Seating for the JDC- Leave your lawn chairs at home, if you want

In case you want to leave your chairs at home, Mastercard will be renting out chairs at the JDC this year, according to the JDC’s website. There will be a rental tent near hole nine green where you can pick up and drop off your chair. The rental fee for the day is $10 per chair and all the funds are being donated to Birdies for Charity.

There is a limited supply each day so officials ask that you secure your chair early in the day.

If you are attending a concert on Saturday and Sunday, the tent will be open on your way to bus shuttles to return your chairs, officials concluded.

The JDC forecast

Stay weather ware for the JDC by downloading the TV6 Weather App.

JDC Weather

Concerts on the Course- Darius Rucker and Blake Shelton

Darius Rucker will perform on July 8 and Blake Shelton will perform on July 9 each at 5:45 p.m.

Event organizers say anyone interested in attending the concerts need only to purchase a day-specific ticket to the tournament or use FLEX tickets, which enable holders to attend the tournament any one day during the event, Wednesday, July 5 through Sunday, July 9. Concerts will start following the conclusion of play at approximately 5:45 p.m. Anyone wishing to attend the concert on July 8 or July 9 must arrive on the property before 4 p.m. with their day-specific or FLEX ticket, after which the gates will be closed. Shuttle busses will operate from parking lots designated on individual tickets.

Tickets may be purchased at johndeereclassic.com, according to event organizers.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.