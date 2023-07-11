Court records: Mercer Co. woman pointed gun at man

MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Mercer County woman is facing charges after police say she pointed a gun at a man and pulled the trigger, court documents show.

Lora N. Scott, also known as Lora N. Monson, 33, of New Windsor, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, domestic battery, endangering the life or health of a child, and disorderly conduct.

Court records show she first appeared on the charges Friday in Mercer County Circuit Court. A judge set her bond at $1 million.

On Monday, she waived her right to a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to the charges, court records show.

During a preliminary hearing, a judge hears testimony to determine whether there is enough evidence to move the case forward. The judge does not determine a defendant’s guilt or innocence at these hearings.

According to court documents, on July 6, Scott pointed a SAR 9mm handgun at a man and pulled the trigger. The gun did not go off, court records show.

She also hit the man in the face with the gun and choked him, court records show.

According to court records, she also was in possession of Clonazepam and was intoxicated when she placed her son into a vehicle during the incident.

Scott will be in court Aug. 1 for a pretrial conference, court records show.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.