Court records: Mercer Co. woman pointed gun at man

A woman in Mercer County has been arrested on attempted murder charges, among others.
A woman in Mercer County has been arrested on attempted murder charges, among others.(SOURCE: WYFF News 4)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Mercer County woman is facing charges after police say she pointed a gun at a man and pulled the trigger, court documents show.

Lora N. Scott, also known as Lora N. Monson, 33, of New Windsor, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, domestic battery, endangering the life or health of a child, and disorderly conduct.

Court records show she first appeared on the charges Friday in Mercer County Circuit Court. A judge set her bond at $1 million.

On Monday, she waived her right to a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to the charges, court records show.

During a preliminary hearing, a judge hears testimony to determine whether there is enough evidence to move the case forward. The judge does not determine a defendant’s guilt or innocence at these hearings.

According to court documents, on July 6, Scott pointed a SAR 9mm handgun at a man and pulled the trigger. The gun did not go off, court records show.

She also hit the man in the face with the gun and choked him, court records show.

According to court records, she also was in possession of Clonazepam and was intoxicated when she placed her son into a vehicle during the incident.

Scott will be in court Aug. 1 for a pretrial conference, court records show.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Thursday in Scott County.
Deputies release names of victims in Scott County crash
Authorities in Rock Island and Scott counties are searching for Isaiah Robinson on charges of...
CRIME STOPPERS: Robinson wanted for failure to appear on drug charges
A near-disaster was avoided when a power line came crashing down before the City of...
Near disaster avoided when power line crashes down before Bettendorf fireworks show
Three people were injured and at least two residents are unaccounted for following an early...
1 presumed dead in early morning building fire in Sterling
Authorities say an 18-year-old has been found dead after meeting a person they met online for a...
18-year-old found dead after meeting man online for date, authorities say

Latest News

Storms Wednesday
Iowa Capitol
Iowa legislators start special session for abortion legislation Tuesday
ISP Air Speed Details
Man injured in crash on I-80 Monday morning