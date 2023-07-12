2023 John Deere Classic turnout estimates

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Although the 2023 John Deere Classic is over, event organizers say the event was a hole in one as far as attendance goes.

JDC officials say that while they could not give TV6 specific numbers, they did say that they broke several attendance records.

Officials added that the course was also at capacity on Sunday.

The JDC ‘Concerts on the Course’ where country artists Darius Rucker and Blake Shelton performed were very successful, JDC officials said. They estimate that there were about 10,000 people at Darius Rucker on Saturday night and about 12,000 people at Blake Shelton on Sunday night after golf concluded.

