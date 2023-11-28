Davenport police announce arrest made in connection to school threat over social media

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police Department announced a teen was arrested Tuesday after making school threats over social media.

Davenport police say a 16-year-old was arrested and charged with threats of terrorism made over social media regarding possible threats of violence to students and staff at Davenport Central High School and McKinley Elementary School.

According to DPD, at approximately 1:20 p.m., Davenport police school resource officers received information regarding the possible threats towards students and staff at Davenport Central High School and McKinley Elementary School.

Police say through investigation, it was determined that there was no immediate threat to students or staff.

However, due to the seriousness of the threat made on social media, a 16-year-old was arrested and charged with threats of terrorism, police said. He was taken to the juvenile detention center.

Police say in coordination with school staff, the school day continued and students were dismissed at normal time.

The Davenport Police Department and Davenport Community School District take all threats of violence seriously and would like to take this opportunity to highlight the importance of alerting a trusted adult such as a police officer or school administrator anytime suspicious activity is observed or heard, stated DPD’s media release. We encourage our community that if you see something, say something.

Police say anonymous tips can be submitted by downloading the P3 App or by visiting www.qccrimestoppers.com.

The incident remains under investigation, police said.

