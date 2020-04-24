Bettendorf High School student council earns National Gold Council of Excellence Award

For its exemplary record of leadership, service, and activities that serve to improve the school and community, the Bettendorf High School student council has been recognized as a 2020 National Gold Council of Excellence by the National Student Council (NatStuCo).

“Receiving a National Gold Council of Excellence Award reflects the highest dedication on the part of the school to provide a strong, well-rounded student council program,” said Nara Lee, National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) Director of Student Leadership. “NatStuCo applauds the work of the National Gold Councils of Excellence and challenges them to continue their leadership and service to their schools and communities.”

We celebrate this National Gold Council of Excellence recognition as a testament to the efforts of the Bettendorf High School Student Council members and their advisors,” said Joy M Kelly, Principal. “The dedication modeled by our Student Council promotes school spirit, instills leadership skills, and encourages acts of service. It is an honor for our school and our Bettendorf community.”

To meet the requirements for the National Council of Excellence Award, a student council must meet a variety of criteria. In addition to basic requirements such as a written constitution, regular meetings, a democratic election process, the councils have demonstrated successful sponsorship and participation in activities such as leadership development and service to the school and community. Councils awarded the gold level of the award have successfully demonstrated the highest levels of leadership.

