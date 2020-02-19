Davenport Community School District announces $4.7 million in proposed cuts

The Davenport Community School District introduced a proposed $4.7 million in budget cuts. The district's superintendent presented the proposal to the school board on Tuesday.

Dr. Robert Kobylski's proposed expenditure reductions include:



CAA Relocation: $470,000, 7 FTE

Closure of Keystone (SwS and Virtual Academy): $485,000, 6 FTE

Modified Block at HS's (Teacher Load = 13/16): $900,000, 12 FTE

Transform Mid-City (No 9th Grade in 2021…): $300,000, 4 FTE

Redesign Central Office & Admin Team: $650,000, 4 FTE

Board Policy on Minimum Class Size: $300,000, 4 FTE

Restructure Service Delivery with Teacher Librarians: $1,220,000

Health Insurance Committee to investigate plan adjustment opportunities: $0

Declining Enrollment (FTE “Right Size” through attrition/retirement): $375,000, 5 FTE

The closure of the Keystone building would move the students back to their original school, but keep them in the program. The proposed cuts to teacher librarians would reduce the number to four in the district. The state of Iowa only require one per district.

Dr. Kobylski cited the ratio of staff to student enrollment as a concern in the district.

"The reality of it is when we're dealing with $4.7 million in expenditure reductions, what we're talking about is $4.7 million in reduction of staffing. That's our reality. We feel it deeply. i feel it deeply. At the same time, we're in this predicament and we have to get out of it," he said.

The School Budget Review Committee already approved a motion to relieve more than $9 million in overspent money by the Davenport Community School District, which brought the total down from $12 million. Kobylski said $4.7 million was determined as a buffer.

Other considerations Kobylski brought to the board, but is not recommending, include:



Close Elementary (2): $2.6 million

Close Middle School: $3.5 million

Close High School: $6 million

Traditional Schedule: $1.3 million, 18 FTE

Eliminate Music Lessons: $900,000, 12.5 FTE

Reduce Extra-curriculars: $300,000

Eliminate Intermediate Athletics: $294,000

Reduce CTE Offerings: $450,000, 6 FTE

Reduce Dual Enrollment (North): $400,000

Outsource Custodians

Outsource Nurses

Close Mid-City: $1.3 million, 17 FTE



The board will make a final vote on Thursday. The final decision will then be presented to the Iowa School Budget Review Committee on Friday.