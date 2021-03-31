What you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s Consolidated Elections in Illinois
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Ill. (KWQC) - The Consolidated Elections will be held Tuesday, April 6 in the state of Illinois.
According to the Illinois State Board of Elections, the following deadlines are still in effect ahead of Tuesday’s election.
- Thursday, April 1 is the last day for the election authority to receive applications by mail from any registered voter.
- Monday, April 5 is the last day for early voting.
- Tuesday, April 6 is the last day for grace period registration and voting.
Sample ballots by county
