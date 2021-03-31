What you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s Consolidated Elections in Illinois

Ill. (KWQC) - The Consolidated Elections will be held Tuesday, April 6 in the state of Illinois.

According to the Illinois State Board of Elections, the following deadlines are still in effect ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Thursday, April 1 is the last day for the election authority to receive applications by mail from any registered voter.

Monday, April 5 is the last day for early voting.

Tuesday, April 6 is the last day for grace period registration and voting.

