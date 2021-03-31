Advertisement

What you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s Consolidated Elections in Illinois

The Consolidated Elections will be held Tuesday, April 6 in the state of Illinois.
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Ill. (KWQC) - The Consolidated Elections will be held Tuesday, April 6 in the state of Illinois.

According to the Illinois State Board of Elections, the following deadlines are still in effect ahead of Tuesday’s election.

  • Thursday, April 1 is the last day for the election authority to receive applications by mail from any registered voter.
  • Monday, April 5 is the last day for early voting.
  • Tuesday, April 6 is the last day for grace period registration and voting.
Sample ballots by county
Bureau County
Carroll County
Henry County
Jo Daviess County
McDonough County
Mercer County
Rock Island County
Warren County
Whiteside County

