United Kingdom experiencing hottest temperatures ever recorded

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - High temperatures Tuesday reached the upper 80s and lower 90s in eastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois.

The hottest temperatures in the United States were found in the southern plains with temperatures ranging between 100° and 110°.

Similar temperatures were recorded across the Atlantic Ocean in portions of Europe, where high temperatures reached 104° in portions of France and the United Kingdom.

The hottest temperature on record was recorded in the United Kingdom Tuesday afternoon (local time). Coningsby, England recorded a temperature of 104.5°F (40.3°C as Europe uses the metric system).

The pervious temperature record for the UK was 102°F (38.7°C) in Cambridge, England back in July 2019.

People in Europe are not used to temperatures this hot. It’s also not as humid as it is in the QCA.

About 5% of buildings in the United Kingdom are air conditioned.

In the Quad Cities, the hottest temperature ever recorded is 111° set back on July 14, 1936.

Burlington’s record is also 111° set back on July 14-15, 1936.

Dubuque’s hottest temperature on record is 110° set back on July 14, 1936.

